Against NFL’s Cowboy-Eagles play and AMC’s The Walking Dead, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming Michelle special (0.7, 5.846M) handed ABC its most watched Sunday this season with a five-month total-viewer high in the 9 PM hour.

Becoming Michelle – A First Lady’s Journey, a 20/20 special, performed in line with timeslot regular Shark Tank in the demo.

ABC yanked The Alec Baldwin Show from its 10 PM hour; last night Country Music’s Biggest Stars (0.4, 3.463M) followed Michelle Obama’s interview, more than doubling Baldwin’s previous Sunday overall audience and improving the demo by 1/10th.

Michelle Obama’s sit-down built on its lead-in, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (0.6, 4.008M) which settled for its lowest yet numbers. ABC kicked off the night with America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.709M).

CBS’s NFL overrun created usual big gains early in the night, though results may be inflated due to an 8-minute-past-half-hour football overrun. 60 Minutes (13.307M), the night’s highest demo-rated and most watched non-NFL program, jumped 118% in the demo week to week, while God Friended Me (1.1, 8.298M) climbed 38%, NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 6.860M) rose 14%, and Madam Secretary (0.6, 5.560M) grew 20%.

Fox’s Rel (0.5, 1.203M) equaled its lowest yet demo rating and set a new lot in overall audience. All three of Fox’s other original Sunday comedies logged 1.0 demo ratings, including The Simpsons (1.0, 2.3789M), Bob’s Burgers (1.0, 2.191M), and Family Guy (1.0, 2.22M).

CW’s Supergirl (0.3, 1.160M) hit a new series demo low and Charmed (0.3, 947K) equaled its lowest to date in the metric.

NBC (5.3, 16.30M) ruled the night. CBS (1.7, 10.23M) came closest, followed by Fox (0.7, 1.90M) in the demo, but ABC (0.6, 4.67M) in total viewers, with CW (0.3, 1.05K) wrapping the list.