Fox is developing a multi-camera, multi-generational family comedy co-written by and starring comedian Michael Yo inspired by his life. The project hails from CBS TV Studios, co-producing with Fox, and Andy Fickman’s Oops Doughnuts.

Written by Nick Adams (Bojack Horseman) and Yo, the untitled comedy centers on a young couple’s life that is made more complicated when the guy’s (Yo) over-achieving African American, PhD Scientist/Ex-Military father and scheming Asian mother show up to help them take care of their newborn baby and adjust to their new surroundings.

Michael Yo and his wife, Claire Yo Shutterstock

Adams, Yo and Fickman executive produce.

As Yo recently became a father, his parents came to Los Angeles to help with the baby. Yo discusses his family in his upcoming first comedy special Blasian (which stands for Black Asian) that is being released Nov. 27. Watch the trailer below, in which Yo talks about his African American father, Korean mother, white wife and their “panda” baby.

Yo also is an experience TV and radio host. He just launched his own radio show with Entertainment Weekly on Sirius XM called The Michael Yo Show, and his Bravo show, Play By Play, will likely get picked up for more episodes. He has served as co-host of The Insider and guest host on The Talk. He also was a regular panelist on Chelsea Lately. Yo is repped by WME, Artists First and Jackoway.