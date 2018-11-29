President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen put in a surprise appearance this morning at federal court in lower Manhattan to plead guilty to misleading Congress about his contacts with Russia, sending TV news outlets scrambling.

Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney for more than a decade, now says he had discussions with Trump about the real estate developer’s effort to build Trump Tower Moscow into summer of 2016 – by which time Trump was presumptive Republican nominee for President of the United States.

Cohen previously testified before Congress that Moscow deal talks fizzled in January of 2016, before Trump was presumptive nominee.

Cohen previously had said Trump was not was never briefed when deal fell apart in January ’16. Today in court, Cohen acknowledged he kept Trump apprised of the Trump Tower Moscow project well beyond January ’16.

Trump had publicly said he had no dealings with the Russians and no financial relationship at that time. As Trump made those publish statements, he was arguing the U.S. should be less hostile in its relations with Russia.

CNN legal pundit Jeffrey Toobin was among those noting on air this morning it is no coincidence Cohen made this move after Trump had submitted his written answers under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s questions in Mueller’s probe of Russian election tampering.