President Donald Trump has made racist statements, including during his time on The Apprentice, his former lawyer Michael Cohen acknowledged Friday.

In an interview with Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox, Cohen, who previously defended Trump against accusations of racism, coughed up four examples suggesting otherwise.

One incident allegedly happened when Cohen says he was in on a discussion of The Apprentice, the first season of which featured finalists BIll Rancic and Kwame Jackson.

“Trump was explaining his back-and-forth about not picking Jackson,” Cohen said. Jackson, an African-American investment manager, had graduated from Harvard Business School.

“[Trump] said, ‘There’s no way I can let this black f-g win’,” Cohen alleged.

Another example occurred much more recently, in 2016, when Cohen observed to candidate Trump that his campaign rally crowd “looked vanilla on television.” According to Cohen, Trump shot back, “That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

Not long after the death of Nelson Mandela, Trump said to him, “Name one country run by a black person that’s not a sh*thole,” adding, “Name one city,” Cohen said.

These days, Cohen is people to vote Dem in the midterm elections.

But, back in August, Trump’s former fixer Cohen, addressed a federal court New York, walking through how he committed eight counts of tax evasion on personal income taxes, gave false statements to a bank, and how he violated campaign finance laws.

Cohen said that, in coordination and at the direction of “the candidate” for federal office, he had made payments of more than $100K to a woman and coordinated a national publication’s payment of $150K to another woman, both at direction of this candidate. While implicating Trump, Cohen did not name Trump by name.

Here’s Jackson’s thoughts on Trump, from his time on The Apprentice:

