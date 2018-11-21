Michael Avenatti is vowing to focus “full steam ahead” on holding Donald Trump “and his unethical cronies” after the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against the Stormy Daniels attorney following his arrest for alleged domestic violence last week.

The D.A. today referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

“This Thanksgiving, I am especially grateful for justice,” Avenatti said in a statement in which he reasserted his innocence and characterized the D.A.’s decision as a rejection of filing charges “after a fair, careful and thorough investigation.”

The attorney — who has confirmed that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run — also took the opportunity to blast TMZ and other news organizations for their reporting of his arrest.

“I am still waiting for apologies from @tmz for their demonstrably false article from last Wed (false on at least 9 key ‘facts,’ including that I beat a woman in her face). I am also waiting on apologies from all of the other news orgs that quoted from the story bc they are lazy.”

Avenatti was arrested November 14 by L.A. police and booked on a felony count of domestic violence following a report filed against the attorney the day before. The LAPD then presented the case to the district attorney. Today’s decision by the D.A. seems to rule out the felony count; the D.A.’s statement made no indication of what misdemeanor(s) might be considered.

The outspoken Trump critic immediately parlayed the D.A.’s decision into a call for support of his PAC, The Fight, and reiterated his suggestion that right-wing provocateur Jacob Wohl is behind the domestic violence accusation.

“Full Steam Ahead,” Avenatti wrote. “I am immediately focusing on holding Donald Trump and his unethical cronies like Jacob Wohl accountable for their cowardly acts and efforts to intimidate innocent people who believe in the rule of law.”

