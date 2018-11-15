UPDATED with details: Michael Avenatti, whose representation of Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump has vaulted the L.A. attorney into the national spotlight, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for suspected domestic violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Deadline that Avenatti has been booked and remains in custody.

News reports say Avenatti was taken into custody after a woman filed a felony domestic violence police report. TMZ, which broke the news today, said the alleged incident occurred Tuesday night, and a second confrontation occurred today at an apartment building in Century City. He was taken into custody in the building’s lobby, the site reports.

Sources told TMZ that the woman’s face was “swollen and bruised” with “red marks” on her cheeks. The LAPD, when contacted by Deadline, confirmed Avenatti’s arrest but had no further details. He has not yet been booked.

Avenatti has become a talk-show and cable news regular since Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) filed a suit against Trump and his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen disputing the validity of a non-disclosure agreement between Daniels, an adult-film star, and Trump, after media reports surfaced that the two had an affair in 2006.

The lawyer has become a thorn in Trump’s side, recently saying he is seriously evaluating a 2020 presidential bid and that he plans to arrive at a decision by early next year. He even attended key events in Iowa, where the first presidential primaries (in Iowa’s case, a caucus) are held every four years.

“In the event that Donald Trump is the nominee on the right, it’s going to take someone very unique to beat him,” Avenatti said recently at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit.

Deadline’s Dawn Chmielewski contributed to this report.