Post-production facility Cinematic Media has launched in Mexico City. Located on the lot at Estudios GGM, services will include dailies, look development, editorial finishing and color grading. Its first project is the second season of the Netflix series Ingobernable. Scot Evans, most recently EVP, Technicolor PostWorks, New York, will serve as CEO. Engineering design was supervised by post vet John Stevens. “We can handle six or seven series simultaneously,” said Evans. “A lot of facilities in Hollywood would be envious of what we have here…We can literally walk down a flight of stairs to support a project shooting on one of the stages. Proximity is important. We expect many productions to locate their offices and editorial teams here.” The operation is the first facility in Mexico to feature high-speed connectivity via private network Sohonet. Among the team is Managing Director Arturo Sedano and Senior Colorist Ana Montano.
Cinematic Media
The Development Partnership (TDP), the production offshoot of UK agency The Artists Partnership, has hired Ed Clarke as Executive Producer, working across scripted TV and feature films, and Sarah Freethy as Executive Producer for non-scripted TV, working across TDP and Woodcut Media projects. The latter is under the recently announced non-scripted first look with DRG. Clarke was formerly Head of Film & TV at Joe Wright’s Shoebox Films. The Artists Partnership, the UK agency for the likes of Idris Elba and Emily Blunt, launched its production arm in September.