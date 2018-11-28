Post-production facility Cinematic Media has launched in Mexico City. Located on the lot at Estudios GGM, services will include dailies, look development, editorial finishing and color grading. Its first project is the second season of the Netflix series Ingobernable. Scot Evans, most recently EVP, Technicolor PostWorks, New York, will serve as CEO. Engineering design was supervised by post vet John Stevens. “We can handle six or seven series simultaneously,” said Evans. “A lot of facilities in Hollywood would be envious of what we have here…We can literally walk down a flight of stairs to support a project shooting on one of the stages. Proximity is important. We expect many productions to locate their offices and editorial teams here.” The operation is the first facility in Mexico to feature high-speed connectivity via private network Sohonet. Among the team is Managing Director Arturo Sedano and Senior Colorist Ana Montano.