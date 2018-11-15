EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari and Frances Fisher have signed on to star in Grace and Grit, the indie feature adaptation of Ken Wilber’s book of the same title. Stuart Townsend, Mariel Hemingway, Lydia Hearst, Nick Stahl, Rebekah Graf, and Tara Subkoff also co-star in the Sebastian Siegel-directed film, which is currently in production.

Siegel penned the screenplay. It’s based on a true story of the five-year courageous journey of Treya Wilber (Suvari) and Ken Wilber (Townsend), through their falling in love, marriage, and challenge to overcome illness and meaning to find love beyond life. The story takes place in the mid-1980’s between Muir Beach, Tahoe, and Boulder, Colorado.

Siegel is also producing the pic with Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner. Jim Jacobsen will serve as exec producer via Skyline Entertainment, which is financing.

Suvari, who broke onto the scene with her roles in American Pie and American Beauty, was a series regular in the short-lived Paramount Network series, American Woman, and reprised her role as Elizabeth Short (a.k.a Black Dahlia) in FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Fisher’s notable credits include Titanic, Laws of Attraction, Unforgiven, and True Crime. Up next, she can be seen in Damon Lindelof’s forthcoming HBO series Watchmen.

Suvari is repped by APA and Management Production Entertainment and Fisher is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.