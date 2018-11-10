Writer Melissa Scrivner-Love (Fear the Walking Dead) has set up two projects in development: action one-hour Strong Girl at the CW, with Ronda Rousey and Ben Silverman executive producing, and detective drama Witnesses at Fox with Mark-Paul Gosselaar executive producing. Scrivner-Love is writing and executive producing both.

The CW’s Strong Girl, from CBS TV Studios, is an adaptation of a Korean format. It follows a former war photographer named Rayna who discovers she is indestructible and potentially the strongest woman in the world. Ghosted by her Spec Ops fiance when she reveals her newfound power to him, Rayna is hired as a bodyguard by a billionaire named Oliver, who sees her true potential.

Wrestler, MMA fighter and actress Rousey executive produces in her first foray into scripted television, alongside Jane the Virgin exec producer Silverman of Propagate Content. (You can watch a short trailer for the original series below, which would illustrate how Rousey’s expertise would be utilized into the production.)

In Witnesses, from 20th Century Fox TV and Stampede, in her first weeks back on the Lexington, Kentucky, police force after a mysterious ten year hiatus, 35 year-old (yet still rookie) Detective Sandra Perkins finds herself working the worst homicide the region has seen in over a decade. In order to end this killer’s spree, Sandra must seek answers from Helen Lane, retired Homicide Detective who should have been Sandra’s mentor, but who is actually the reason Sandra left the force years ago. Our two heroines must work through the dark past they share in order to prevent more innocent victims of a killer they both thought had been put to rest years ago.

Gosselaar, star of Fox/20th TV’s upcoming vampire drama The Passage, executive produces with Stampede’s Greg Silverman as well as Paul Shapiro.

Last season, Scrivner-Love teamed with Ilene Chaiken to write and executive produce an FBI drama, which went to pilot at Fox with Katie Holmes starring. Her series credits also include Person of Interest and Rosewood. She is repped by WME and 3 Arts.