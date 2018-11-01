Supergirl‘s Mehcad Brooks has signed with APA. Brooks currently stars as James Olsen on the CW’s Supergirl and will next be seen in Tyler Perry’s upcoming feature film Nobody’s Fool opposite Tiffany Haddish. Brooks’ other credits include director Paul Haggis’ feature In The Valley of Elah, opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Charlize Theron, Jerry Bruckheimer’s Glory Road, the role of Eggs on HBO’s True Blood, and ABC’s Desperate Housewives. He is also repped by Bloom Hergott.

Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has signed with APA. Founded in 2008 by partners Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin, the award-winning production company headquartered in Los Angeles and Istanbul specializes in factual, scripted and branded productions across film, television and digital platforms. The company has ten series in production across eight networks and has produced more than 500 hours of programming to-date, including the stringers docuseries Shot In The Dark for Netflix, History’s Hunting Hitler, and the hit series Booze Traveller on Travel Channel. Karga Seven was previously with CAA.

Veteran producer and author Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise) has signed with WME for representation. Gale has produced hits for ABC including The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. Gale released his self-help book You’re Not That Great (but neither is anyone else) with Grand Central Publishing at the end of 2017, and recently launched his 2019 calendar titled “Unspirational 2019 Day-to-Day Calendar: It’s Never Too Late to Go Back To Bed.”He recently ventured into appearing on camera, landing a role in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. Gale’s literary business will continue to be handled by Jess Regel at Foundry Literary + Media in New York.