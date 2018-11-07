EXCLUSIVE: Meg Donnelly, who plays the oldest daughter on ABC’s comedy series American Housewife, has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes after Donnelly starred earlier this year in Disney Channel’s original movie Zombies, which bowed in February and drew 1.14 million viewers and a 4.8 rating in the kids 6-11 demo on its first night — beating NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage.

Donnelly plays Taylor Otto in Housewife opposite Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong. The series, now in its third season, airs at 8:30 PM Wednesdays in ABC’s comedy block.

Donnelly, who also starred in the 2017 indie film The Broken Ones, recently released her debut single “Smile.” She continues to be managed by The Practice Worldwide.