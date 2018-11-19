Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne have signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, the Emmy-nominated duo will create original series for the studio via their new Animal Pictures shingle for Amazon Prime Video.

“Maya and Natasha are proven talents in front of and behind the camera, and we are so excited to tap into this powerful creative brain trust and be in business with these fiercely funny and phenomenally smart women,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Amazon Studios

The deal extends Rudolph’s relationship with Amazon. The Saturday Night Live alum can be seen in the critically-praised Amazon Prime original series Forever, that she also produced, starring alongside Fred Armisen. On the film side, Rudolph stars in Amy Poehler’s upcoming movie Wine Country which will be released in May 2019. Additional film credits include Bridesmaids, The Way Way Back, Maggie’s Plan, Sisters, and Away We Go, among many others. She is also the voice of Connie the Hormone Monstress on the much buzzed about animated show Big Mouth, which was just renewed for a third season on Netflix.

“I’ve had an incredible experience working with the team at Amazon Studios on Forever, where they have given us true creative freedom,” said Rudolph. “I’m excited to extend this relationship and to have the opportunity for Natasha and myself to continue to develop new shows for a global audience.”

Lyonne stars as Nicky Nichols in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, a role for which she received an Emmy nomination, and she also will direct an episode in OITNB‘s upcoming season. Lyonne co-created the upcoming Netflix series Russian Doll with Amy Poehler. She wrote and directed for the series in which she stars as Nadia, a young woman on a journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. Last year, Lyonne made her directorial debut with the Kenzo film Cabiria, Charity, Chastity. She also penned the screenplay for the film which stars Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Odom Jr among others. Next year she will be seen alongside Lucas Hedges and FKA Twigs in Alma Har’el and Shia Labeouf’s Honey Boy.

“I am thrilled to extend the creative partnership I have with my lifelong and brilliant friend Maya, under our new shingle.” Lyonne added. “Amazon Studios has galvanized Animal Pictures and we can’t wait to bring to life our ideas and support emerging and original voices.”