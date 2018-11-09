EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) has been tapped as one of the leads opposite Sophia Bush in CBS’ drama pilot Surveillance, from Matt Reeves, David C. White, Patricia Riggen and 20th Century Fox TV, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

The casting will not impact Modine’s duties on Netflix’s supernatural mega hit hit Stranger Stings where he plays the sinister Dr. Martin Brenner.

Written by White, with Riggen set to direct, Surveillance is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered on the head of communications for the NSA (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

Modine will play Man in a Red Tie, a high level and mysterious government operative whose identity and true mission is shrouded in secrecy. In addition to Bush, he joins recently cast Catalina Sandino Moreno and Raphael Acloque.

Reeves executive produces via his 6th & Idaho production company alongside Riggen; White co-executive produces.

This is a rare broadcasting series commitment for Modine who has been busy in features and only has done a handful of TV series to date, all but one on cable and streaming. The most recent is Netflix’s Stranger Things, for which he shared a drama ensemble cast SAG Award earlier this year.

Modine, a two-time Emmy nominee, was recently seen in the Sicario sequel, Day of the Soldado, opposite Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin. This year, he completed The Martini Shot, The Sanctuary, Chance, Foster Boy, and Miss Virginia. Modine is repped by The Artists Partnership and Luber Roklin Management.