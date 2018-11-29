Hulu has released the official Season 2 trailer for Marvel’s Runaways ahead of its December 21 premiere featuring the superpowered kids on the run and dependent on each other for their survival. The new footage reveals a lot more magic ahead in Season 2 and the introduction of newcomer Jan Luis Castellano as Topher. In Marvel’s Runaways comics, the character was a vampire the group first encountered while hiding out in the abandoned hostel that became their new base of operations.

In the official Season 2 logline, the Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Check out the trailer above and new key art below, appropriately taglined “We hold the power now.”