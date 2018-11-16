Ahead of its sixth season premiere this summer, ABC has renewed Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a seventh season. It is believed to consist of 13 episodes, on par with Season 6.

The timing of the early renewal is likely tied to the cast’s option coming up. Along with picking up the actors’ options, ordering Season 7 ahead of time would allow for the two shorter seasons to be filmed back-to-back, which helps to reduces costs.

When S.H.I.E.L.D.’s move to summer was announced in May, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey made it clear that Season 6 was not envisioned as a final one.

“I feel the season we just had was creatively the strongest yet,” she said back then. “We don’t plan it as a final season. The show has a loyal passionate base. It does incredibly well in delayed viewing.”

While not a strong Live+same day ratings performer, S.H.I.E.L.D. has excelled in on-demand viewing.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

The series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television for ABC.

For next season, ABC also has in the works a Marvel drama about female superheroes in the works from Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg.