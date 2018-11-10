UPDATE, SATURDAY, 9 AM: Actor Martin Sheen has been found safe. Martin Sheen was among the hundreds evacuated to the Zuma Beach area after the California wildfires mushroomed near his home.

A reporter for the local Fox 11 outlet spoke to Martin Sheen, who told the news crew he would be sleeping in his car tonight. His son, Charlie Sheen, put out a frantic call for information on his mother and father last night after being unable to contact them in the evacuation chaos.

Add Lady Gaga to the list of celebrities who have evacuated their homes in the Malibu area.

Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

UPDATE 9 PM: Actor Charlie Sheen has put out a public plea on Twitter for information concerning his parents, Martin and Janet Sheen

i cannot

get ahold of

my parents,

Martin and Janet Sheen. they

are in the

group, at the

staging ground

near Zuma Beach. if

anyone

has eyes on

them,

please let me

know that they

are safe and sound

in the middle of

this horrific scenario. thank you

in advance. xox

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

His plea has been picked up by James Woods:

Refresh for updates… As wildfires spread up and down California, forcing the evacuation of Malibu to the south and raging north of Sacramento in the so-called Camp Fire, Hollywood celebrities from Alyssa Milano to James Woods are using social media to share stories and spread word about missing people and available resources.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson said his home has been destroyed in the blaze.

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

🙏🏻PRAYING FOR EVERYONE IN PATH OF FIRE🔥

I HAVE SEEN DESTRUCTION OF FIRE ALL MY LIFE…. — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

In addition, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro tweeted that his memorabilia-stuffed Bleak House might be in danger – he evacuated last night – but that “the gift of life remains.” Bleak House holds the director’s vast horror-related collection, including more than 700 pieces of original art, life-size wax recreations of Hollywood horror characters, Alfred Hitchcock memorabilia, and various movie props.

“Evacuated last night,” del Toro tweeted today. “Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated.”

See all tweets and Instagrams below.

Woods is using his Twitter account to link to a list of missing persons in the Camp Fire and SoCal evacuations. “The only hashtag I am using is #CampFireJamesWoods to keep it simple for folks under duress,” the actor wrote earlier. Later, he tweeted, “People have requested I do a hashtag for missing persons in the fires now raging in Southern California, like we did for the #CampFire. I’ll use #SoCalFiresJamesWoods People can exchange info using that hashtag on @Twitter searching for the missing or to announce they are safe.”

Milano shared that she’s been evacuated from her home, taking “my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

Woods also retweeted Milano’s request for help in rescuing five horses. (They were rescued).

Wrote Rainn Wilson, “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.”

Director Kevin Smith sought help for a near-Malibu farm that needs help evacuating 40 horses, while Joe Rogan took the moment to thank firefighters and first responders.

Deadline will continue to update throughout the day:

Multiple fires burning in California right now, including the #woolseyfire in Malibu. Thinking of everyone under evacuation and the firefighters working hard to protect families, animals, and homes. Stay safe! — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 9, 2018

California Wildfires are sweeping through Southern California. HERE are EMERGENCY NUMBERS. Please share them widely. SWIPE #fires #Woolseyfire #californiafires https://t.co/eqBHrjLxse — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 10, 2018

For twelve hours we have been using two dedicated hashtags (#CampFireJamesWoods, #SoCalFiresJamesWoods) so people can coordinate finding each other on my @Twitter feed. Just tweet info on missing persons using a hashtag by geography or search for those missing the same way. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

We need a TON of prayers for the firefighters and Mother Nature right now in Malibu and all the fires here in California… I’m watching homes burn one after the other on tv…. just so awful. 😞😞😞😞😞 — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 9, 2018

God Bless the brave men and women fighting the California fires. Thank you for all you do 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 9, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people have been asked to evacuate their homes in California. If you’re in the path of the fires, please stay safe and know I’m thinking of you. And firefighters, I love you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2018

She needs help with five horses. It was previously reported that her horses had been evacuated, but she says that did not happen. Please contact her at @Alyssa_Milano to get her location or use my hashtag #SoCalFiresJamesWoods This is a serious request. https://t.co/R7krd0Wfbg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern. To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Praying for the safety of our neighbors, loved ones and all those affected by the rapidly spreading fires in California. We’re grateful to the firefighters and first responders working to keep everyone safe. Apple is donating to relief efforts for Northern & Southern California. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 9, 2018

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

People have requested I do a hashtag for missing persons in the fires now raging in Southern California, like we did for the #CampFire. I’ll use #SoCalFiresJamesWoods People can exchange info using that hashtag on @Twitter searching for the missing or to announce they are safe. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Very scary and destructive wildfire spreading in California at frightening speeds. Heed warnings to evacuate. My thoughts are with all those tasked with keeping people safe. This is becoming worse and worse. And climate change is real. https://t.co/TD1QNWyYu8 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 9, 2018

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there! #WoolseyFire https://t.co/XJe0x85TBo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 9, 2018

Earlier, Kardashian posted images of the Calabasas area from an airplane:

Then later, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo with her pajama-clad kids after evacuation. “North is always good,” she wrote.

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

List of those missing from #CampFireEvacuations Very big list of #MissingPersons. Rather than do each one as a separate tweet, I implore you to scan this list and see if you recognize these missing persons👇 #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods https://t.co/9ZodY6Vf9v — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Now…..fires all around. We may be next in line to evacuate. So many friends have already left their homes. What a sad day 4 our community — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2018

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018