Another top TV showrunner is headed to Netflix with a rich overall deal. Marti Noxon has signed a multi-year overall pact with the streaming giant to exclusively produce new series programming through her Tiny Pyro production banner. Additionally, Netflix will have a first-look option on Noxon’s feature projects.

Following Noxon to Netflix is Maria Grasso who will continue in her role as President of Tiny Pyro. Noxon most recently had an overall deal at Skydance, the company behind one of her latest series, Dietland at AMC.

As a creator, Noxon is known for shows with strong female protagonists. Her most recent series as creator-showrunner include Sharp Objects at HBO, Dietland at AMC as well as the Peabody Award-winning first season of Lifetime’s UnReal.

Netflix

“Marti Noxon is a brilliant and visionary creator who explores emotional depths to reveal the inner lives and struggles of complex, modern women,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content at Netflix. “Her work is often both brave and vulnerable, with a distinct voice, sense of humor and tone that is uniquely her own.”

As a writer-producer, Noxon has worked on such series as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mad Men, Glee, and Grey’s Anatomy. She has collaborated with Netflix before on the feature side — she wrote and made her feature directorial debut with the Netflix original film To The Bone, which premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

“Who can resist the allure of Netflix?” said Noxon. “Not only do they continually produce ground-breaking and visually stunning content, they’ve developed a platform that’s so influential its become a verb. I Netflix at home, happily, and now I’m even more excited to Netflix for a living.”

Noxon is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.