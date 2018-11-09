Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight) will star in Participant Media’s upcoming feature about the lawyer who took on chemical company DuPont, I can reveal.

Carol filmmaker Todd Haynes will direct the drama, which will chart the true story of corporate lawyer Robert Bilott, who took on an environmental suit that would upend his career and expose a brazen, decades-long history of chemical pollution. Ruffalo will play Bilott.

The currently untitled film, previously known as Dry Run, is based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times Magazine article The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare. Ruffalo also produces with shoot due to get underway next year.

Roma and Spotlight producer Participant acquired rights to the article and optioned Bilott’s life rights. Matthew Carnahan wrote the screenplay with current revisions being done by Mario Correa. Along with Ruffalo, Killer Films’ Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon will produce. Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce. Bilott will serve as a consultant, with Participant’s Robert Kessel overseeing development and production on behalf of the company. Lionsgate launched international sales on the film at the recent American Film Market.

Ruffalo and Participant previously teamed up on Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight. Haynes most recently directed Wonderstruck, starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Millicent Simmonds (A Quite Place). Carnahan most recently wrote the screenplay for Participant’s Deepwater Horizon starring Mark Wahlberg.

Ruffalo is repped by Lighthouse Management, UTA, Keith Klevan and Relevant. Haynes and Carnahan are represented by CAA. Correa is represented by WME.