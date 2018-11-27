Millarworld and Netflix have unveiled their next comic book collaboration with Sharkey the Bounty Hunter, from writer and creator Mark Millar. Hot off the success of the inaugural Millarworld-Netflix collaboration The Magic Order as well as Prodigy, Sharkey the Bounty Hunter will feature art by Simone Bianchi and will be released on December 5 and will be available from Image Comics in comic book stores and online on February 20th, 2019.

Set in a brilliant new sci-fi universe, Sharkey and the Bounty Hunter follows the titular character, a blue-collar bounty-hunter who tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck. Aided and abetted by his ten-year-old partner, he’s out for the biggest bounty of his career.

Sharkey the Bounty Hunter is also being developed as a feature film with writer Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street) writing the screenplay. Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the comic book which you can watch above.

“When I joined Netflix on staff last year we had this crazy plan of a big sci-fi universe of movies and Sharkey is the first of these,” said Millar, President and Chief Creative Officer, Millarworld, a subsidiary of Netflix. “The Magic Order is our fantasy/ horror franchise, Prodigy is our big adventure movies and Sharkey kicks off a whole world of sci-fi that’s just a great action comedy in the style of all the movies I grew up with. I love blue-collar heroes and I like the parent/ kid dynamic from movies like Paper Moon or Leon The Professional and, of course, Big Daddy and Hit-Girl. This is all the things Star Wars or Marvel can’t get away with. We start where they kinda draw the line and I love this freedom creatively as we’ve never seen space done this way before. To have Simone Bianchi drawing the comic book side of all this and working from the amazing production designs is an honor. The team is just incredible. Simone and I have talking about working together since my days at Marvel so it’s a total blessing to finally be working with this Italian genius.”

When The Magic Order was announced earlier this year, it became the biggest pre-order for Millarworld since Jupiter’s Legacy.