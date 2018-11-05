EXCLUSIVE: The second comic book from Netflix and Mark Millar doesn’t actually come out until December 5, but we have an exclusive look at Prodigy now, as you can see below.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever done and this, I think, is the character I’ll be associated with in the future,” the Kick-Ass creator told Deadline of the series about the world’s smartest man and self promoted global crisis go-to guy Edison Crane. “I’ve created a lot of characters and stories that have a life in other media from Eggsy in Kingsman to Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl to the various Marvel stories we’ve seen in their cinematic universe,” Millar added.

“The entire Millarworld library Netflix acquired when they bought our company last year has a crazy number of franchises, but I wanted to do one that genuinely topped them all,” Millar asserted, with reference to the multi-media deal inked last year with the streamer. “Stan created the Marvel Universe, but he’s best-remembered for Spider-Man. Ian Fleming created Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but he’ll always be known for Bond. So I wanted to create the character that outshines everything else I’ve ever done and that’s Edison Crane.”

With that, check out the first five pages of the first issue of Prodigy a month before it shows up in your local comic shop.

Of course, even with the debut of the best-selling The Magic Order this summer, comics is not the only thing the once Millarworld boss is doing with Netflix. In July, the Reed Hastings run streamer gave the go-ahead to series based on the author’s superhero family saga Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, a multi-lingual series that follows a 12-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ. Plus Millar has three flicks in Netflix’s digital pipeline with Empress, Huck and Sharkey andThe Bounty Hunter

Which is pretty prodigious.