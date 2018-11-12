The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little helmer Mark Dindal is set to direct a Garfield animated feature set up Alcon Entertainment, which acquired the rights from the creator Jim Davis, who will serve as an exec producer. Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove co-wrote the screenplay.

Debuting in 1978, the Garfield comic strip centered on a cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and fellow pet Odie, the lovable dog.

John Cohen (Despicable Me) and Steven P. Wegner (Dolphin Tale 2) are on board to produce the project with Alcon co-CEO’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove. Bridget McMeel from Amuse is also an executive producer along with Davis.