EXCLUSIVE: Marisa Tomei has been set to star opposite Liev Schreiber in Human Capital, the adaptation of Stephen Amidon’s 2005 novel about families who collide as they chase the American Dream. Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) is directing the pic from Oren Moverman’s script, and production gets underway today in New York.

The film follows the lives of two families — one middle-class and one privileged — as their lives intertwine across the social divide when two of their children suddenly begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident.

Tomei will play Carrie in the pic, which previously set Schreiber as Drew and Alex Wolff as Ian in the drama, which is being produced by Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray’s Maven Pictures and Bert Marcus Film’s Bert Marcus alongside Moverman via his Sight Unseen Pictures and Schrieber and Matthew Stillman via their Illuminated Content).

Paolo Virzì adapted Amidon’s book into the 2013 Italian-language film Il Capitale Umano, which won seven awards including best picture at the Donatello Awards, Italy’s version of the Oscars.

Tomei, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for My Cousin Vinny, recently wrapped Spider-Man: Far From Home and Ira Sachs indie A Family Vacation starring alongside Isabelle Huppert. She was recently seen in The First Purge and on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.