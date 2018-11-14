Deadline has confirmed that Margot Robbie’s Luckychap and Dan Lin’s Rideback are developing Tess Sharpe’s novel Barbed Wire Heart for Warner Bros. Westworld scribe Carly Wray is adapting. The studio took film rights earlier this year. Robbie is not expected to headline.

Barbed Wire Heart (Grand Central Publishing) follows Harley McKenna, the daughter of a meth-dealing killer who’s been groomed for the family business since she was 16. She squares off against the rival family who took her mother’s life and she must find a way to stand up to them and her fierce father without jeopardizing the lives of the abuse survivors in the women’s shelter she runs.

Tom Ackerly is producing with Robbie under Luckychap Productions. Jonathan Eirich is producing with Lin under Rideback.