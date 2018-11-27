MWM Studios (formerly OddLot Entertainment) is giving the feature adaptation treatment to the Off Broadway play, The House That Will Not Stand, a historical comic drama by Marcus Gardley, who is also penning the screenplay.

Set in Faubourg Treme in New Orleans 1813, the stage production is loosely inspired by Garcia Lorca’s TThe House of Bernarda Alba that examines the fascinating, mostly unknown, lives of the free women of color who became millionaires within the system of plaçage (the common-law marriages of white men and black Creole women) and fought against racial oppression pre-Civil War.

After its initial run at the New York Stage and Film Company in 2012, the play debuted at the New York Theatre Workshop earlier this year. It earned Gardley the 2015 Glickman Award and was a finalist for the 2015 Kennedy Prize.

MWM’s Gigi Pritzker (Hell or High Water) and Rachel Shane (Genius), as well as producer Diane Nabatoff (Take the Lead), will produce the project.

Gardley, whose play, X: or, the Nation v Betty Shabazz was a New York Times Critic Pick, was honored with the 2017 Special Citation Theater Award for his play Black Odyssey, which swept the Theater Bay Area Awards garnering 6 other prizes including Best Production.

In addition, Gardley has written for TV shows such as Showtime’s The Chi, Netflix’s Mindhunter, and Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything. Repped by WME, Manage-ment, and Jackoway Austin Tyerman, he is currently a producer on the Apple series, Foundation.