Matt Long (Helix) is set for a major recurring role on NBC’s supernatural thriller drama series Manifest, from creator/executive producer Jeff Rake.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Long will play Zeke, a mysterious new character whose arrival triggers a new relationship triangle and upends the series’ mythology.

Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein executive produce Manifest, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Compari Entertainment.

Long’s TV credits include a series regular role on Helix and recurring roles on Private Practice and Mad Men. He recently shot E! pilot #Fashionvictim, created by Mark and Daniel Waters.