The Southern California beach city of Malibu and its surrounding areas are under mandatory evacuation orders this morning as one of two fires that started Thursday afternoon in the region spread massively overnight, fueled by Santa Ana winds and ultra-dry conditions.

Residents have been told to avoid the canyon routes out of the city, and Pacific Coast Highway is quickly becoming jammed as residents got the early morning order to leave one of the region’s most tony cities.

MANDATORY EVACUATION – all of City of Malibu, all areas S of 101 Fwy, Ventura County to Malibu Cyn https://t.co/W00a3MimKX — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) November 9, 2018

The fire overnight jumped the 101 Freeway in the western end of Los Angeles County, forcing a shutdown of the major artery after drivers in some cases were forced to make U-turns and drive the opposite direction to avoid flames.

Overnight, the so-called Woolsey Fire reached the city of Agoura Hills and raced through Oak Park, in the adjacent Ventura County. That county is also facing danger from a second fire, the Hill Fire, which sparked Thursday very near the location of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks where 12 were killed.

As the Woolsey fire approaches Malibu, all areas south of the 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean, were told to leave immediately after the fire jumped the 101 at Liberty Cyn Rd and Chesebro Rd in nearby Agoura Hills. The 101 is now closed in both directions from Las Virgenes to Reyes Adobe, an eerie site on one of SoCal’s most traveled freeways.

Mandatory evacuations were already ordered for north of the 101 from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe in the areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village, according to emergency officials.

