Susan Cabral-Ebert and Robert Louis Stevenson are set to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards next year. The duo will accept their hardware February 16 at MUAHS’ annual awards ‘do at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Make-up Artists & Hair Styling Guild

The outgoing president of MUAHS (IATSE Local 706), four-time Emmy nominee Cabral-Ebert joined the guild at a time when it just was beginning to allow women as makeup artists. After working on such popular TV series as Dallas, LA Law and ER, she transitioned to films and worked primarily as Department Head on The Perfect Storm, Erin Brockovich, Pleasantville, Dead Poets Society and dozens of others. After 25 years on the sets, she was hired in 2002 as the Assistant Business Representative for Local 706 while she was Vice President and soon afterward was elected President — an office she has held for five terms.

Emmy winner Stevenson’s hairstylist career spanned 40 years until his retirement in 2009, though he continues to work as a consultant and wig designer. His 120-plus credits range from TV’s The Jesse Owens Story, The Atlanta Child Murders and The Jacksons: An American Dream to features including Three Kings, Waiting to Exhale, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Coming to America, Superman III and Car Wash. He won the MUAHS Award for The Butler. He also was Samuel L. Jackson’s personal hairstylist for more than 14 years, working with the actor on 30-plus movies.