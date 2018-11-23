Josh LamonVerified account @JoshLamon
The first
#LGBTQ kiss in the Parade’s history. We here at @ThePromMusical have never been so proud. #LoveIsLove
So proud. So thankful.
This was the most beautiful, inspiring performance on the parade. I was full on sobbing on my couch. So happy for you guys, and I can’t wait to experience the show for myself
I am thinking of all the kids who saw that performance and saw themselves. Happy Thanksgiving!!!
It made me so happy I teared up!!!
Lovedit! It will be our family broadway show this holiday season. Cannot wait to see it!
amazing. absolutely amazing
you were soooo great young man, we are very proud to know you as a friend n second parents…love u brother, mom n pop toye oxz
manda@amandasally 8 hours ago
20gayteen keeps pushing on even at it’s final months!! SO happy to see the love
Wait WHAT What’d I miss??!
The Prom’s performance on the parade on NBC! it’ll be on YouTube I’m sure.
Amazing
@phillipapoulain 10 hours ago
Thank you so, so, so much.
Bravo to all .. I can’t wait to see your show when I come home next week!
thank you for EVERYTHING!!
Not sorry I missed it.
I am still riding high from the show! LOVE IT