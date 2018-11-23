There was something worth braving the cold weather to see earlier today in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Josh Lamon, co-star of the Broadway musical The Prom, has tweeted about what he said was the first LGBTQ kiss during the processional parade. The lip lock took place between the show’s leads, Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabella McCalla. The smooch took place on live television, a nice break from the branded floats and lip syncing that dominates the venerable parade.

The first kiss in the Parade’s history. We here at have never been so proud.

6:26 AM – 22 Nov 2018

So proud. So thankful.

10 replies 52 retweets 250 likes

 

Replying to

This was the most beautiful, inspiring performance on the parade. I was full on sobbing on my couch. So happy for you guys, and I can’t wait to experience the show for myself 😘

36 likes

 

 

Replying to

I am thinking of all the kids who saw that performance and saw themselves. 🌈❤️ Happy Thanksgiving!!!

12 likes
Replying to

It made me so happy I teared up!!!

7 likes
Replying to

Lovedit! It will be our family broadway show this holiday season. Cannot wait to see it!

5 likes
Replying to

amazing. absolutely amazing

4 likes
Replying to

you were soooo great young man, we are very proud to know you as a friend n second parents…love u brother, mom n pop toye oxz

1 like

8 hours ago

Replying to

20gayteen keeps pushing on even at it’s final months!! SO happy to see the love 🌈

1 like

 

Replying to

Wait WHAT What’d I miss??!

1 reply

 

The Prom’s performance on the parade on NBC! 😍 it’ll be on YouTube I’m sure.

1 like
Replying to

Amazing

10 hours ago

Replying to

Thank you so, so, so much.

10 hours ago

Replying to

Bravo to all .. I can’t wait to see your show when I come home next week! ❤️

Replying to

🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Replying to

thank you for EVERYTHING!!

Replying to

Not sorry I missed it.

1 reply 1 like

10 hours ago

I am still riding high from the show! LOVE IT

0:43
Thank you to everyone who helped us celebrate our on !
16 retweets 187 likes