The heroin, cocaine and alcohol overdose that killed reality TV personality Lyric McHenry in August was an accident, the New York City medical examiner’s office has ruled.

McHenry, the daughter of New Jack City producer Doug McHenry, was last seen by friends leaving her 26th birthday party in Manhattan hours before her lifeless body was found on a Bronx street during the early morning hours of August 14.

McHenry produced and appeared in E!’s one-season show EJ NYC starring Magic Johnson’s son EJ Johnson.

New York police made one arrest in the case, but the charges — tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse — suggest whatever foul play occurred happened after McHenry’s death, not before. Police arrested Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, of the Bronx on October 15, though the arrest was not announced at the time. Mejia-Ramirez was released last Saturday on $1,500 bail.

Mejia-Ramirez and two other men are suspected of dumping McHenry’s body on the sidewalk near a stretch of the Major Deegan Expressway. The other two men are still being sought by police.

At an appearance Wednesday in Bronx Supreme Court, a lawyer for Mejia-Ramirez told reporters: “This is a tragic death, but he shouldn’t be charged with a crime. How do you conceal a corpse by leaving it on a street in the Bronx?”

McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, though her family has said Lyric was unaware of her condition. At the time of her death, the McHenry family remembered Lyric as "a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice."