Just in time for the holidays, Idris Elba returns to his iconic role as the titular detective in BBC crime drama Luther. BBC One has dropped the first trailer for Season 5 which will air as part of the UK broadcaster’s Festive Season lineup, while BBC America says the series will be back in 2019. Check out the video above for a look at the next chapter of the Neil Cross created show, and stick around until the end to catch a glimpse of another key returning character.

Season 5’s synopsis goes like this: When the moonless shadows of London give birth to a new nightmare, DCI John Luther is once more called to immerse himself in the deepest depths of human depravity. While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit DS Catherine Halliday are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption. But even as the case brings him closer than ever to the true face of evil, a reluctant Luther is forced to confront the unburied demons of his own recent past. Striding back into the line of fire, he must choose who to protect and who to sacrifice. His next move will have devastating consequences for those around him — and change him forever.

The multi Emmy-nominated Luther, which is produced by BBC Studios, also stars Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide. For Season 5, Wunmi Mosaku joins as Halliday and Hermione Norris is playing Dr Vivien Lake, a psychiatrist who cares for some of the most vulnerable in society.

Luther’s Season 4 aired as a two-hour TV movie in 2015, so it’s been a long wait for further installments. And, in some form, there will be more. Elba recently told Empire, “This season is not the end. But there are some real changes that will happen.” He may have been alluding to the feature film that’s been tipped. Cross has previously told Deadline that he was “absolutely” still toying with that idea.

The four-part Season 5 was commissioned by Piers Wenger and Charlotte Moore for BBC One. Executive producers are Elba for Green Door Pictures, Cross, Marcus Wilson and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.