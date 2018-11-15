The Pretty Little Liars star has officially boarded the feature take on the ’70s/’80s ABC TV series which Blumhouse and Sony are co-financing and co-producing. Hale reteams with Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow who is helming Fantasy Island.

Lucy Hale joins Michael Pena, who’ll play Mr. Roarke, the host of the enigmatic isle and Crazy Rich Asians Jimmy O. Yang. Hale play one of the guests who is anxious to see her fantasy realized. Roarke warns guests that their fantasies may not play out as expected.

Wadlow is writing the feature with his Truth or Dare co-writers Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is producing. Sony controls the rights to the Fantasy Island IP and will distribute. Hale is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Reel Talent Management.