Luc Besson has been accused of sexual harassment by a further five women – taking the total number of women accusing him of inappropriate behavior to nine. The accusations have been made by The Fifth Element and Leon director’s former assistant, a theatre producer, a former EuropaCorp employee and two students at Besson’s studio complex Cité du Cinéma.

They have been made in Mediapart, a French investigative website established by Edwy Plenel, former editor of Le Monde, which reported on the previous allegations.

The latest report comes after Taxi 5 actress Sand Van Roy filed a formal rape complaint against Besson in May, saying she had been abused at the Bristol Hotel near the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Besson “categorically” denied the allegations via his attorney at the time and it is thought to still be under investigation by police. Other accusations included an alleged assault on a casting director in the 2000s and allegations that he sexually harassed an employee.

In the Mediapart report, the former assistant alleges she was “blackmailed” into having a sexual relationship with the director, while the two students accused him of harassment and the former employee accused him of inappropriate behavior. Theatre producer Karine Isambert said that he grabbed her during a casting call in a hotel room in 1995.

Deadline has reached out to Besson for comment.