Love Island star Samira Mighty is to host the British remake of ’s interactive game-show Confetti.

As Deadline revealed earlier this month The X Factor and Got Talent producer Thames is set to remake Facebook Watch’s interactive game-show Confetti in the UK as the social media platform adapts the show in five markets around the world.

Mighty, who appeared on the most recent season of the breakout ITV2 reality series, will host the show, which is launching in the UK on Monday November 19. It will air weekdays at 1:30pm.

Confetti is a HQ Trivia-style live interactive format that sees viewers compete in a traditional daily trivia quiz show with cash prizes. It streams live on weekdays. Confetti launched in July 2018 in the U.S. and recently expanded into Canada and Mexico.

Mighty said, “I’m so excited to be presenting this fun new show. It’s a game-show where you can win big money in your lunch break. Anyone can play and will have a chance of winning up to £10,000. The questions are all based around pop culture trivia and you can also play with your friends. I can just imagine people getting together in their lunch breaks, having fun and winning a bit of extra bit of cash for drinks after work. And as it’s all on Facebook it makes it easy to play too. Please do watch and play along with me, you’d be crazy not to.”