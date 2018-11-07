Louis C.K performed a low-key stand-up performance in Paris, France – the latest as he returns to the comedy world following the sexual harassment allegations that torpedoed his career.

The comedian performed a show, understood to be a set of over an hour, at the The New York Comedy Night at the Theatre de l’Oeuvre. The show, which is hosted by American expat comedian Sebastian Marx, comes after his advertised stand-up performance at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar at the end of October.

The show was advertised online but Marx posted on Facebook, “Please do not share this post anywhere. We are trying to keep this show rather intimate.”

It comes after it emerged that the Louis star was dating French comedian Blanche Gardin, who starred in French-language Netflix original film I Am Not An Easy Man.

C.K.’s two shows on October 29 at the Greenwich Village club were not his first since the allegations, but they were the first announced by the comedy club on the sign outside. It’s thought that in Paris he performed similar material to these recent NY shows.