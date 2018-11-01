Lionsgate is to launch over 500 hours of premium original series in India via Sony’s OTT service SonyLIV.

The studio’s Indian division is partnering with Sony’s streaming platform to launch series from Starz including Power, Vida, Sweetbitter, The White Queen, The White Princess and The Spanish Princess as well as Lionsgate titles such as Crash, Manhattan, Wildfire, Are We There Yet? and Chasing Life.

To kick off next week’s Diwali Festival, it will launch Lionsgate Play on the SonyLIV platform, which is one of the largest local broadcast-owned OTT platforms and airs series such as Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati, the local version of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? It will be bundled within SonyLIV’s current slate of programming.

It is the latest example of Lionsgate and Starz rolling out services internationally; the latter operates Starzplay channels in the UK, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Spain and operates as part of an SVOD service in the Middle East and North Africa, while the former recently struck content licensing deals in Australia and Latin America.

“We’re incredibly excited to team with a prolific and innovative content powerhouse like Lionsgate,” said SonyLIV Business Head Uday Sodhi. “With over 500 hours of premium programming at launch, they bring to our platform a great mix of popular Starz original series and classic Lionsgate catalog titles sure to resonate with our customers for years to come.”

“We’re excited to partner with Sony LIV to launch Lionsgate Play in India,” said Lionsgate India Managing Director Rohit Jain. “Our collaboration is the latest milestone in elevating our brand in India, and we’re delighted to kick off our partnership with a robust portfolio of Lionsgate and Starz programming. Sony India has a reputation for bringing cutting-edge entertainment to Indian audiences, making them the perfect choice for us to deliver some of our most successful premium English-language content. Consumption of English-language content is still at its early stages in this market and, with this collaboration, we’re well positioned to fulfill that latent demand. This is a great starting point for our two companies, and we are excited about the journey ahead of us.”