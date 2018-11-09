Lionsgate TV is mulling a potential sequel to Orange Is the New Black, the Emmy-award winning prison series that concludes its Netflix run with the upcoming seventh season.

Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs told reporters Thursday that the studio is evaluating ways to continue the series, created by Jenji Kohan.

“We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel,” Beggs said during today’s earnings call.

Netflix Vice President of Original Content for Netflix Cindy Holland announced the cancelation last month, saying the groundbreaking series was “too good to last forever.”

Orange Is the New Black, which was inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, was an important part Netflix’s early foray into scripted original programming.

Kohan is now under a multi-year deal with the streaming service. When Netflix announced that Orange would fade to black, she issued a statement, joking, “after seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison.”