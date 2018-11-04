EXCLUSIVE: I understand Lionsgate is selling Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes-Fox News harassment movie here at the AFM.

As we’ve reported in recent weeks, Lionsgate has been moving towards a deal for the movie, which was previously set up with Annapurna. The expectation is that Lionsgate will handle U.S. and UK distribution, and potentially Latin America. A number of international markets are seemingly up for grabs.

BRON Studios is producing and financing the starry untitled drama, which is one of the real blue chip independent movies in production at the moment. It was a major shock that Annapurna backed out of it. Filming began in late October.

The feature charts the story of the women who took on Fox News kingpin Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture at the network. Starring are Margot Robbie as news producer Kayla Pospisil, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, the FNC anchor who sued Ailes for sexual harassment, John Lithgow as Ailes, Malcolm McDowell as News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass and Alive Eve. Script comes from The Big Short Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph.

Lionsgate was unavailable for comment.