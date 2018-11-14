Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James and Armie Hammer, who stars in the upcoming On the Basis of Sex film, have signed on as leads in Rebecca, a feature adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic, romantic, gothic thriller. British director Ben Wheatley is helming the pic which is set up at Netflix and Working Title.

Kingsman series and X-Men: First Class scribe Jane Goldman penned the screenplay. It follows a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan Working Title are producing the pic with Nira Park.

James is getting back in business with WT after starring in Baby Driver and the Oscar Best Picture-nominated film, Darkest Hour. She’s set to star in Danny Boyle’s forthcoming yet-to-titled film.

Hammer is coming off of a critically acclaimed performance in Call Me By Your Name and was last seen on the big screen in Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You.