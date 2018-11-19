EXCLUSIVE: Lili Taylor, whose credits include American Crime, Hemlock Grove and Almost Human, has signed on as one of the stars of the indie film, The Evening Hour. Braden King is directing the feature, adapted from Carter Sickels’ 2012 novel, with produced slated to begin this week in and around Harlan, Kentuck

Taylor replaces Cynthia Nixon, who was originally attached to the project when production was said to commence in 2016. Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Stacy Martin (Vox Lux), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) and Kerry Bishé (The Romanoffs) also star.

Written by Elizabeth Palmore, the story follows Cole Freeman, a young man who maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his rural Appalachian town, looking after the old and infirm in the community and selling their excess painkillers to local addicts. But when his old friend Terry Rose returns with plans to start his own drug operation, Cole is forced to take action to save the close-knit fabric of family, friendship, land and history.

Tess Harper, Marc Menchaca and Frank Hoyt Taylor round out the cast in supporting roles.

King will produce the project with Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Derrick Tseng and Tom Skapars. The executive producers are Trevor White and Michael Trotter.