Freeform has released is ready to deck the halls with original films and specials for their annual 25 Days of Christmas.

Tyra Banks is returning as a living doll for Life-Size 2, while comedies No Sleep ‘Til Christmas and The Truth About Christmas will provide festive entertainment for the season.

Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa will bring a little bit of holiday spice as Freeform Santa with on-air spots and his very own social media handle (@FreeformSanta) from now until December 25.

Read full details and watch trailers of the forthcoming slate of films and specials for 25 Days of Christmas:

In Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks stars alongside Francia Raisa who plays Grace Manning, a 20-something CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll. Grace is also in the middle of her quarter-life crisis, realizing she is in over her head as CEO. To make matters worse, her wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet. With the help of her young next-door neighbor, Grace’s old Eve doll (Banks) magically awakens to help get Grace back on track and give her the confidence to be the woman and leader Eve knows Grace can be. The movie also stars Gavin Stenhouse, Shanica Knowles, Hank Chen, and Alison Fernandez.

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, December 2, at 9 omEST/PST. Banks and Stephanie Allain serve as executive producers. The film is written by Cameron Fay and Stacey Harman and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida.

Dave and Odette Annable star in No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, a holiday romantic-comedy about two insomniac strangers plagued by exhaustion. Lizzie (Odette Annable) is a high-end event planner preparing for her own life’s biggest event – her wedding. She lies awake nightly while her devoted fiancé Josh (Charles Michael Davis) rests peacefully, unaware of how to solve her issue. When a sleep-deprived incident causes her to run into Billy (Dave Annable), a low-key bartender who is just as sleepless and frustrated as she is, they discover that they can only fall asleep while next to each other. What seems like an odd coincidence, and frankly a disruption to their lives, might be more meaningful than they’d like to admit. “

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas premieres December 10 at 9 pm EST/PST. Phil Traill, who co-wrote the movie with Steve Smith will direct. Traill also serves as an executive producer alongside Cameron Johann and Brent Shields.

The Truth About Christmas stars Kali Hawk as Jillian, a successful political consultant confident in her ability to put a spin on anything, whose next big project is the upcoming mayoral campaign for her boyfriend George (Damon Dayoub). On the way to meet George’s family for the first time during the holidays, an unusual confrontation with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in Jillian where she can’t stop herself from wildly spilling the truth. Ali Ghandour co-stars as George’s brother Blake, who believes you should always be true to yourself but thinks Jillian just might be losing it. Jillian must find a way to make it stop before her holidays, her job and her relationship are ruined.

The Truth About Christmas premieres November 25 at 9 pm EST/PST. The movie was written by Kelly Bowe and directed by Jay Karas. Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, and Gaylyn Fraiche serve as executive producers.

Freeform has also announced the return of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic on December 8 at 8 pm EST/PST. Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker, this year’s stunning and romantic weddings at Walt Disney World Resort will feature a special performance by country music superstar Martina McBride, and a wedding with a spectacular “Mary Poppins Returns” theme.

Boss and Holker will also host Freeform’s first-ever Pop Up Santa Holiday Special, a 90-minute holiday special to celebrate the spirit of the season through heartwarming moments including a home giveaway, a surprise baby shower at a military base, a family reunion of epic proportions, a celebration for two very special children at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and more. The Pop Up Santa Holiday Special airs on December 3 at 9:30 pm EST/PST.