EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson-Kate Walsh action-thriller Honest Thief, which begins production in Boston next week, has pitched a near-sellout for The Solution Group, which is handling world sales at the AFM.

Multi-million dollar pacts have closed with Metropolitan for France, Tele Munchen Group for Germany and Global for Latin America. Deals have also been finalized with Airlines (Careyes), Benelux (DFW), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), China (Estars), CIS (Top), Eastern Europe (excluding Poland) (Program4Media), Poland (Monolith), Greece/Cyprus (Tanweer via FT House), India (Tanweer), Indonesia (PT Amero), Israel (Forum via GEM), Malaysia (Metropolis TV), Middle East (Eagle), Philippines (Pioneer), Pan Asia (Fox), Scandinavia (Scanbox), South Korea (Sycomad), Spain (Key2Media), South Africa (Empire), Vietnam (Media Film) and Taiwan (VS Cinemas). A handful of territories remain open, including U.S. and UK.

Mark Williams, who co-created hit Netflix series Ozark is directing the $30M pic about career bank robber Tom Carter (Neeson) who meets the love his life in Annie (Walsh), a worker at the front desk of a storage facility where he hid $7M in stolen loot. They fall head over heels, and he resolves to wipe the slate clean by turning himself in. When the case is turned over to a crooked FBI agent, everything becomes more dangerous and difficult.

Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos also star. Producers are Myles Nestel, Mark Wiliams, Tai Duncan and Craig Chapman.

The Solution is also selling Liam Hemsworth actioner Killerman, which screened yesterday and has multiple territory offers, and Live! starring Aaron Eckhart, which is in post.

After a slow start, some significant deals are now rolling in at this year’s AFM.