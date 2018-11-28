Blake J. Harris’ novel Console Wars; Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation is in the works for the small screen. Legendary TV and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures are teaming to develop the novel into a limited drama series.

Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation, published by HarperCollins in 2014, is described as the mesmerizing, behind-the-scenes drama that chronicles how Sega, a small, scrappy gaming company led by an unlikely visionary and a team of rebels, took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized the video game industry.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct with Mike Rosolio set to write the pilot. Point Grey Pictures’ Rogen and Goldberg, who wrote the foreward for Harris’ book, and James Weaver will executive produce alongside Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, Julian Rosenberg of Circle of Confusion, Harris and Jonah Tulis’ Flying Penguin Pictures, Rosolio and Vogt-Roberts. Josh Fagen will oversee for Point Grey.

Harris also has written for ESPN, IGN, Fast Company/Film and The AV Club, and he appears regularly on Paul Scheer’s How Did This Get Made? podcast. His second book, The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook and the Revolution that Swept Virtual Reality will be published by HarperCollins in February.

Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures past television credits include Preacher for AMC and Future Man in its second year for Hulu. In post-production, PGP’s currently have The Boys for Amazon Studios and Black Monday for Showtime.

Vogt-Roberts’ most recent feature, Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly and John Goodman, grossed more than $500 million worldwide. Vogt-Roberts previously directed The Kings of Summer for Big Beach/CBS Films. On the TV side, he directed the pilot for FX’s You’re the Worst, which is now in its fifth season, as well as created and directed the Comedy Central series, Mash Up.

Rosolio served as consulting producer and writer for Netflix’s American Vandal. Currently, he is writing the screenplay Sesame Street for Warner Bros. and Sim City for Legendary.

Harris and Tulis are repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Rogen is with UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Weaver and Goldberg are also repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Vogt-Roberts is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rosolio is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and attorney Lev Ginsburg.