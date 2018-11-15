Legendary is categorically denying a report that originated from Reuters today that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is eyeing a $700M investment in the company. According to the report, the country’s Public Investment Fund is considering a stake purchase from Chinese conglomerate Wanda, which bought the company in 2016.

Said a rep: “Legendary Management has no interest in conducting a transaction with PIF.”

The timing for such a thing couldn’t be worse, coming the same day as the Saudis charge 11 — seeking the death penalty for five of them — in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi when the journalist went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get a marriage license. Insiders said that under chiefs Josh Grode and Mary Parent, Legendary cleaned up its balance sheet and has about $1 billion in resources and is not at the moment looking for a funding infusion. If it was, the source said, Saudi Arabia would not be where it looked for the money.