Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has landed a new gig as host of the forthcoming CBS physical competition series Million Dollar Mile from executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and LeBron James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

Sports commentators Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor will join Tebow as sports commentators in the 10-episode high-stakes physical competition series where contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is the most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission – to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles for broadcast on the CBS Television Network.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” said Tebow. “Million Dollar Mile is a show that does just that – it motivates, thrills, and is aspirational and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

Tebow spent three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. He is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. He serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Matt “Money” Smith is the voice of the he voice of the L.A. Chargers and is also known for the popular “Kevin and Bean Show” on 106.7 KROQ in Los Angeles. Maria Taylor is in her sixth season as an analyst, host and reporter for ESPN. Sher was also the first black woman to co-host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and the first female host of SEC Network’s traveling college football show, SEC Nation, alongside analysts Tebow, Marcus Spears, and Paul Finebaum.