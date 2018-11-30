Chris Robinson has been set to direct an untitled film about the formative years in the life of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the script, based on Shooting Stars, the book James wrote with Friday Night Lights author Buzz Bissinger. James and Maverick Carter will produce for their SpringHill Entertainment alongside Terence and Rachel Winter, who will produce for Tangerine Pictures and Cold Front Productions, respectively.

Robinson directed Star for Fox, and the upcoming Netflix film Beats. An earlier draft of the script was written by Frank E. Flowers.



Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee for Universal. Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley are overseeing for SpringHill Entertainment.

Robinson is represented by CAA, Artists First and Fox Rothschild. Taylor, who co-wrote Creed II and Rettenmaier just set up ByAll in a big spec deal with Legendary. They are repped by The Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. James and his company are WME and Ziffren Brittenham and the Winters are CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.