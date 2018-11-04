LaVar Ball has offered to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, according to an interview, a job he claims he can do with his eyes closed.

The voluble and controversial Ball, who stars in his own Facebook series, Ball in the Family, and runs the Big Baller League and shoe brand, is again taking shots at current Lakers coach Luke Walton, who reportedly was recently called on the carpet by Lakers executive Magic Johnson for the team’s slow start after adding LeBron James and a strong supporting cast.

While the Lakers and LeBron have downplayed the Walton/Johnson chat, LaVar Ball isn’t giving Walton a pass. As he did last year when he claimed Walton had lost the team, he’s predictably touting the answer to the Lakers woes as more playing time for his son, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

“They’re starting off a little ragged because, if you have a guy that’s your second pick and you have the best player in the world, don’t take them out of the game, leave them in the game and rotate three other guys around them,” LaVar Ball told Sky Sports. “That’s how you get victories if you want to win.

“But if you want to try to figure out things, different combinations, taking guys in and out, no. I’m going to go with Lonzo and LeBron. You guys are going to stay in the game until we finish winning. If we [are] winning by a lot, then everyone else can play.”

Lonzo Ball is averaging 27 minutes per game, 9.3 points and 4.3 assists, down from his rookie season last year. “You [would have] a rotation of eight, instead of a rotation of 12,” Ball said. “Can’t make everybody happy.”

He added: “Lonzo is a very special player. He makes everybody around him better. So guess what, when you play in the game, don’t put him in the corner, he can’t make no one better. … But here’s the thing: If you have Lonzo, which is a special player that makes everybody better, and you have the best player in the world in LeBron James, how do you not win a championship?”

“If they need help, shoot, I’ll coach them,” Ball said. “I can coach them with my eyes closed.”