Late, Late Show host James Corden and romantic comedy star Noah Centineo had a fling of sorts the other night.

Centineo, one of the stars of the Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, was surprised in the film when his character received a letter from a secret crush.

This time around, Centineo received another crush letter with a different premise, prompting Corden and Centineo to engage in a flirtatious bromance centered around the possibility of his guesting on the show. Watch and see how whether the attraction is consummated.