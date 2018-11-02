Late Late Show host James Corden was in a bind. He needed a ride to work. But instead of Uber or Lyft, he called on Barbra Streisand for a favor.

The full video of their encounter is now out, showcasing tonight’s installment of the popular Carpool Karaoke. In it, the one…the only…the legendary Barbra Streisand takes over. Instead of Corden in the driver’s seat, as per usual, it’s the Academy Award-winning actress-singer at the wheel.

Corden is stranded and then picked up by Streisand, who claims she doesn’t put the radio on to hear music. “Do you really have to hear music?” Babs asks Corden. It quickly cuts to the two singing the seminal show tune from Funny Girl, “Don’t Rain On My Parade” — a role which won Streisand an Oscar in 1969.

In addition to singing her classics and music from her new album, Walls, Streisand demonstrates how she failed her driving test three times, and how she was able to get Apple’s Siri to pronounce her name correctly.

The appearance airs tonight, Nov. 1 at 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.