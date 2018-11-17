Fox’s Last Man Standing (1.1 rating in adults 18-49 demo, 5.95 million viewers in Live+same day) was again Friday’s top-rated show in primetime among adults 18-49, despite slipping a tenth to a season low. Meanwhile, CBS’ Blue Bloods (0.9, 8.56M) — the night’s most-watched show and hitting a demo season high — and Hawaii Five-0 (0.8, 7.86M), along with MacGyver (0.7, 6.23M), helped the network dominate the total viewers metric.

Thanks to Last Man and lead-outs The Cool Kids (0.9, 4.39M) and Hell’s Kitchen (0.8, 2.80M), Fox won the night in the demo. CBS was a tick behind there.

ABC followed in demo and viewership with Fresh Off the Boat (0.7, 3.5M) and Speechless (0.6, 2.6M), both up a tenth to hit/match season highs, followed by Child Support (0.4, 2.36M) and 20/20 (0.5, 3.09M). The latter tied NBC’s Dateline (0.5, 3.21M) in the 10 PM slot in the demo, while Dateline edged it in total viewers.

NBC’s night was highlighted by Midnight, Texas (0.4, 2.05M), even in the demo but a season high in viewers. Blindspot (0.4, 2.6M) ticked down.

The CW had Dynasty (0.2, 710,000) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.1, 41K).