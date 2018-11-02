New Girl alum Lamorne Morris has been tapped as the lead of Woke, a live-action comedy with animated sequences. that quietly had been ordered to pilot at Hulu. The project hails from Sony Pictures TV, Will Gluck’s studio-based Olive Bridge Entertainment and Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Prods.

Woke is Inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. Written by Knight and Marshall Todd (Barbershop), Woke centers on Keef (Morris), a cartoonist living in San Francisco on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident involving cops changes everything, putting him in a state of “woke.”

Todd and Knight executive produce with Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz, Cloud Nine’s Olsen and Kate Schumaecker as well as John Will. Mo Marable (Insecure) is set to direct the pilot.

Woke precedes the first-look deal NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Olsen and his Cloud Nine Prods. recently signed with CBS TV Studios. Under the pact, he has sold two projects to CBS: medical drama Nurses, based on the Finnish series, and multi-camera comedy Life Lessons, based on a Canadian digital series.

Knight is an award-winning comic strip creator whose work includes autobiographical strips The K Chronicles and The Knight Life as well as the sociopolitical strip (th)ink. His cartoons have appeared in several national publications and tackle social, racial and class issues while providing a comedic take on pop culture and the minutiae of urban living.

Todd previously sold a 1960’s family comedy Zipcoders for ABC via Viola Davis’ JuVee Prods.

Morris recently wrapped a seven-year run on Fox’s New Girl and starred in the feature Game Night. Up next, he will appear in National Geographic’s Valley of the Boom, Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles, Universal’s Untitled Danny Boyle/ Richard Curtis Project and Sony’s Bloodshot.

Marable is filming the third season of the IFC series Brockmire, starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. He recently directed a pilot for YouTube Red and Sony TV starring Adam Pally and Sam Richardson. He’s directed episodes of Insecure, The Last O.G., It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hap & Leonard, and Veep.

